Viral Video: Salman Khan dances to dhol beats during Ganesh puja

Salman Khan was recently spotted joining in the joyous celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence

Mumbai: Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood actors, superstar Salman Khan too is widely recognized for his secular approach to celebrating all festivals and religions. He wholeheartedly embraces and respects all festivities, be it Eid or Diwali, fostering a sense of unity and togetherness.

Recently, the charismatic actor was spotted joining in the joyous celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. He shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the lively festivities at Arpita’s home. “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” he wrote in the caption.

And now, an unseen video of Salman Khan grooving to the dhol beats during the celebration has captured the attention of the internet and the clip is going viral on Instagram. His infectious enthusiasm and lively dance moves added an extra sparkle to the festive occasion. Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead role. The movie also has Shah Rukh Khan playing cameo. It is slated to hit the screens during Diwali in November this year. Apart from this, Bhaijaan also has Tiger Vs Pathaan.

