Hyderabad: Uorfi Javed, a popular social media star and TV actress, is back in the news. This time, it’s not for her bold fashion, but for a video where her face looks swollen after getting her lip fillers removed.

She shared a video from the hospital on Instagram, where a doctor is seen injecting her lips. Uorfi wrote, “No, this is not a filter. I removed my fillers because they were in the wrong place. I’ll get them done again, but more naturally.”

Funny New Video Goes Viral

Just when people were still talking about her swollen face, Uorfi posted another video with caption. She wrote, “My boyfriend told me k mai baat baat pe muh phula leti hu True tho?”

This video is now going viral. Fans are loving her sense of humor and confidence. Many are commenting that she is brave to show everything so openly.

Uorfi said the removal was very painful. She also warned fans to go to the right doctor. “These fancy clinic doctors don’t know anything,” she added. Many fans were shocked to see her swollen face but praised her for showing the real side of beauty treatments.

On the work front, Uorfi recently made headlines by winning the reality show The Traitors along with Nikita Luther. The duo walked away with prize money of Rs 70 lakh.