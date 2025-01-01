Viral Video: SRK meets Pawan Kalyan for the first time!

Hyderabad: Social media loves turning real-life events into memes, and the latest trend features two Indian superstars, Pawan Kalyan and Shah Rukh Khan. This viral meme has everyone talking and laughing online.

The Meme Story

Pawan Kalyan’s recent dialogue, “Seize the Ship,” became an internet sensation after a real-life incident. Fans paired it with a scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Chennai Express, where SRK gets arrested on a boat. The meme shows Pawan Kalyan responding to SRK, ordering him to seize the ship in a hilarious crossover.

Even my office colleagues are talking about this video 😂

pic.twitter.com/ShttFjhF0K — Telugu Chitraalu (@TeluguChitraalu) January 1, 2025

The Real Incident

Pawan Kalyan, also Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, conducted a surprise inspection at Kakinada Port. He discovered a ship smuggling Public Distribution System (PDS) rice meant for ration distribution. The ship, named Stella, was heading to Africa.

Taking action on the spot, Pawan questioned the crew, saying: “Is the port for smuggling? This is a national security issue!”

His iconic order, “Seize the Ship,” went viral, turning him into a real-life hero for his fans.

The phrase quickly became a hit, with memes blending Pawan’s dialogue with Shah Rukh’s movie scene. Fans of both stars shared the content, making it a trending topic across platforms.