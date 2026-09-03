A new wave of smart jewellery is turning everyday accessories into discreet emergency buttons. What if the necklace you wear to complete an outfit could also call for help when you feel unsafe?

That is the idea behind a new kind of safety jewellery gaining attention among Gen Z in the US and Europe. At first glance, these pieces look like ordinary pendants, bracelets or earrings.

But hidden inside them is a tiny emergency button that can connect the wearer to help.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The innovation comes at a time when personal safety, particularly for women, has become an everyday concern.

A late-night cab ride, travelling alone, returning from work or meeting someone for the first time can sometimes leave women wishing they had a way to alert someone without having to reach for their phone.

And that is where necessity is inspiring some clever technology. Brands such as InvisaWear in the USA and All U Me in Europe are already working in this space.

A panic button you can wear

The idea is surprisingly simple. A small button is built into the jewellery. If the wearer feels threatened, pressing it three times in quick succession can trigger an emergency alert.

The device connects to the user’s phone using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Through the connected app, the person’s location can be shared with selected emergency contacts.

Some services also have response teams that can check the alert and look for registered volunteers nearby who may be able to help.

If there is no response from contacts or volunteers, the system can escalate the situation to the police, depending on the service.

Some versions are going a step further. Instead of only sharing location, certain safety jewellery can send a live voice recording to emergency contacts. The idea is to provide useful information about what is happening while keeping the alert discreet.

The technology can also be designed to consume very little power. The device featured in the video can have a battery life of almost three years.

India is beginning to explore the idea too

Image Credit : ResQ Jewellery

The concept is not limited to the West. Indian brand ResQ has safety jewellery including the Shakti Safety Necklace and Maitri Safety Bracelet, both priced from Rs.8,999.

Versions with one year of safety enrolment are Rs.9,999. The hidden button connects with the ResQ app, allowing the wearer to discreetly alert trusted contacts and share their location.

Another Indian SafetyTech company, JayQora, is working on a Guardian Ring. It is still in the development pipeline rather than being a commercially available ring.

Its planned concept uses a triple-tap trigger to activate SOS, live location and evidence capture, while nearby responders can also be alerted.

When everyday objects become smarter

The most interesting part of this trend is perhaps not the jewellery itself, but the thinking behind it.

Safety technology does not always have to look like a panic button or a bulky gadget. Sometimes, the smartest invention is one that quietly fits into everyday life.

For women navigating increasingly independent lives, a pendant, bracelet or ring that can summon help could become one more layer of safety hidden in plain sight.