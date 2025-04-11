Virat Kohli quits Puma, rejects Rs 300 crore offer: Reports

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is not only a top cricketer, but also one of the biggest celebrities in India. He is the highest-paid brand ambassador in the country. He charges crores of rupees for each brand deal and even for just one post on social media. Many big companies work with him to promote their products.

Recently, fans noticed that Kohli removed all his brand advertisements from his Instagram profile. Only personal photos and posts about his own brand One8 were left. This sudden change surprised everyone and got people talking online. It was clear that something big was about to happen.

Virat Kohli bids goodbye Puma after 8 years

For eight years, Kohli had signed an eight-year deal in 2017, reportedly worth Rs 110 crore, and declined a renewed offer of Rs 300 crore. They worked together on many ads and products. But now, that partnership has come to an end. Kohli decided not to renew the deal, even though Puma wanted to keep working with him.

“Sports brand PUMA India confirms the end of its longtime partnership with cricketer and brand ambassador Virat Kohli. PUMA wishes Virat the best for his future endeavours and said it was a wonderful association with him spanning over several years, many outstanding campaigns, and path-breaking product collaborations. As a sports brand, PUMA will continue to actively invest in the next generation of athletes and aggressively build the future of the sporting ecosystem in India,” a Puma spokesperson reportedly said.

Kohli is now joining a new Indian sportswear brand called Agilitas. This company started in 2023 and was founded by Abhishek Ganguly, who used to work at Puma India. Agilitas also owns the rights to the popular Italian brand Lotto in India, South Africa, and Australia.

But Kohli is not just promoting Agilitas—he is also becoming an investor. His brand One8 will now grow under Agilitas. There are plans to launch a new look for One8, open more stores, and expand the brand to other countries.

Virat Kohli wants to create a big global brand from India. He believes that India should have its own famous sportswear company. His goal is to build One8 into that brand and support Indian talent.