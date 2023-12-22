Virat Kohli returns to India due to family emergency

Kohli will be back before the start of the first Test.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 2:34 pm IST
Vamika's new photos go viral, Anushka Sharma reacts
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika (Instagram)

Centurion: Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the senior batter is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting next week.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Kohli had travelled to South Africa as part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series, which will begin here on December 26.

“Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before the start of the first Test,” a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
ICC reprimands Usman Khawaja over black armband, player to contest charge

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle, after fracturing his finger.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture,” the source added.

Gaikwad had injured his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 2:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button