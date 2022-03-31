Virat Kohli tops the list of most valuable celebrities in India

New Delhi: For the fifth time in a row, Virat Kohli topped the list of most valuable celebrities in India with a brand value of $185.7 million in 2021.

As per the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021 released by Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, the cricketer continues to hold the spot despite resigning from ODI and T20 cricket format.

Among females, Ali Bhatt emerged as the most valuable celebrity in India with a brand value of $68.1 million.

Meanwhile, the ranking of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh improved. In 2021, his rank was two whereas, in 2020, it was three. However, the ranking of Akshay Kumar came down from two to three.

The brand valuations of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are $158.3 million and $139.6 million respectively.

MS Dhoni who had retired from international cricket saw a surge in brand value. With a brand value of $61.2 million, his ranking improved in 2021 when compared to 2020. Currently, his rank is five.

List of top 10 most valuable celebrities in India

Celebrities Brand value Virat Kohli $185.7 m Ranveer Singh $158.3 m Akshay Kumar $139.6 m Alia Bhat $68.1 m MS Dhoni $61.2 m Amitabh Bachchan $54.2 m Deepika Padukone $51.6 m Salman Khan $51.6 m Ayushmann Khurrana $49.3 m Hrithik Roshan $48.5 m

Virat Kohli in IPL

In the present season of IPL, Virat Kohli is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a non-captain for the first time since 2012.

Yesterday, RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets at DY Patil Stadium. In the match, Virat Kohli scored 12 runs in seven balls.

In the IPL points table, RCB stands at number 6 as the team won one out of two matches it played so far in the tournament.