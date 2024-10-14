Virat Kohli Vs MS Dhoni: Who is more rich? Check net worth

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the biggest stars in cricket. While Kohli is still playing for India, Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. Both continue to shine in the IPL, with Kohli playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth title in 2023. Off the field, they are fan favorites and among the highest-earning athletes in the world.

Kohli’s and Dhoni’s Net Worth

Kohli’s net worth is slightly higher than Dhoni’s. As of 2024, Kohli’s net worth is about Rs. 1,090 crore rupees, while Dhoni’s stands at Rs. 1,060 crore rupees. However, both fall short of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who remains the richest cricketer in India with a net worth of Rs. 1,250 crore rupees.

How They Earn Their Wealth

Kohli earns Rs 7 crore rupees annually from his contract with Team India, along with Rs 15 lakh per Test match, 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs. 3 lakh per T20I. His IPL contract with RCB brings him Rs 15 crore rupees every season.

Dhoni, although retired from international cricket, earns Rs 12 crore rupees annually from CSK. Beyond cricket, Dhoni has invested in businesses, including sports academies and fitness ventures, which contribute significantly to his wealth.

Brand Endorsements: Kohli Leads

In 2024, Kohli earns about Rs 275 crore rupees yearly from endorsements. His popularity on social media, with 385 million followers across platforms, makes him the most-followed Indian celebrity.

Dhoni, with his calm and composed personality, remains a strong brand ambassador. He earns Rs 225 crore rupees annually from endorsements. With 84 million followers on social media, Dhoni continues to attract major brands.

Both Kohli and Dhoni have made a lasting impact on cricket. Dhoni is celebrated for leading India to World Cup victories and achieving success with CSK. Kohli is known for his passion, leadership, and extraordinary batting records.