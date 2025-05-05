Virat Kohli’s accidental like turns spotlight on Avneet Kaur

Mumbai: It all started with a single Instagram “like.” Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli unknowingly liked a photo of TV actress Avneet Kaur, and that one tap was enough to cause a full-blown social media storm. Fans spotted it within minutes, and soon, hashtags like #ViratLikedAvneet started trending on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Virat’s Clarification: Not What It Looked Like

People didn’t hold back. Memes flooded the internet, and even Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, was humorously dragged into the drama. But before things could spiral further, Virat stepped in. In a story posted on May 3, he clarified:

Avneet Kaur’s Follower Count Skyrockets

While Kohli put the brakes on the controversy, Avneet Kaur’s career shifted into the fast lane. Before the viral moment, she had around 30 million followers on Instagram. Just a few days later? That number shot up to 31.8 million.

Not just that, marketing experts noted a 30% rise in her post value, from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.6 lakh per post. She also bagged 12 new brand endorsements across beauty, fashion, and fintech.

From TV to Trending: Who Is Avneet Kaur?

In case you didn’t know, Avneet started out as a contestant on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010. Today, she’s a popular actress and social media influencer, even making an appearance at Cannes 2024.

This entire incident just proves how one accidental social media move—especially by someone as influential as Virat Kohli—can change someone else’s life overnight.