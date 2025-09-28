Mumbai: Virat Kohli isn’t just a cricketer. He is an emotion for millions of fans worldwide. And whenever he posts something on Instagram, a platform where he remains rarely active it becomes a moment to remember. Last night was no different.

On Saturday, September 27, the Indian cricket star gave his fans another reason to celebrate when he shared a new photo with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The post instantly went viral, crossing 9 million likes within hours and sparking massive buzz across social media.

Unlike his brand collaborations, this one was purely personal, offering a glimpse into his life off the field.

Virat Kohli kept it short and sweet with just a three-word caption: “Been a minute.” That was enough to leave his fans in awe.

The cricketing legend, who has now stepped away from Tests and T20Is while continuing in ODIs, is currently in London with his family. His last competitive appearance came during IPL 2025, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden title triumph and emerged as their highest run-scorer with 657 runs.

Even after retiring from two formats, Virat Kohli’s influence remains unmatched both on and off the field.