Mumbai: New pictures of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli enjoying some precious family time with his son Akaay have surfaced online after being shared by several fan pages.

The viral images, reportedly taken in London, capture what appears to be a heartwarming father-son moment. In the photos, Virat can be seen holding little Akaay close as they spend time together on a sunlit lawn surrounded by greenery. Away from the spotlight and media frenzy, the candid frames reflect the beauty of simple family moments and cherished memories.

Image Source: Virat Kohli Fan Club/X

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is also seen in one of the viral photographs.



Image Source: Virat Kohli Fan Club/X

Virat and Anushka have consistently maintained a strict no-photo policy when it comes to their children. Over the years, the couple has repeatedly requested paparazzi and media outlets to respect their family’s privacy and refrain from clicking or publishing pictures of their kids.

Akaay is the son of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. He was born on February 15, 2024, in London and is the younger brother of the couple’s daughter, Vamika.

According to multiple reports, Virat and Anushka relocated to London following Akaay’s birth in an effort to provide their children with a more private and grounded upbringing, away from the constant public attention and intense media scrutiny in India.

While the latest pictures have delighted fans, they have also reignited conversations around celebrity privacy and the importance of respecting the boundaries set by public figures for their families.