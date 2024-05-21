Virat Kohli’s restaurant set to open in Hitec City on THIS date

Hyderabad, known for its rich culinary heritage, is all set to welcome a new celebrity-owned restaurant. We are speaking about the launch of One 8 Commune, an eatery owned by none other than cricket icon Virat Kohli. After winning hearts in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, One 8 Commune is set to open its doors in Hyderabad.

King Kohli’s Touch in Hi-Tech City

The excitement is palpable among Virat Kohli’s fans as One 8 Commune prepares to make its mark in Hyderabad’s bustling Hi-Tech City area. Located at RMZ The Loft, Knowledge City, the restaurant is poised to become a go-to spot for both tech professionals and families looking for a dining experience that combines style and comfort.

The anticipation has been building ever since the official Instagram page of One 8 Commune teased Hyderabadi foodies with a post captioned, “Hyderabad – Are you ready? Opening soon in the heart of HiTec City. Get ready to level up your communing experience.”

The restaurant is now taking reservations for the 24th of May and onwards, signaling the start of a new chapter in Hyderabad’s dining scene.

Launched in 2017, One 8 Commune has quickly become a favorite among food enthusiasts, known for its comfortable and authentic ambiance.

One 8 Commune Photos And Videos

