Virender Sehwag divorce news: Who is his wife Aarti Ahlawat?

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are rumored to be separating. Reports suggest they have been living apart for over a year. Fans noticed they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Aarti made her profile private. Sehwag hasn’t posted any pictures with Aarti since April 2023, not even on their 20th wedding anniversary.

A Love Story That Began in Childhood

Sehwag and Aarti’s love story started when they met as children at a family wedding. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, and in 2004, they got married in a grand ceremony hosted by the late Arun Jaitley. The couple has two sons, Aryavir and Vedant.

Who is Aarti Ahlawat?

Aarti, born in New Delhi in 1980, is a successful businesswoman with a diploma in Computer Science. She runs several companies, including Eventura Creations. In 2019, she faced challenges when her business partners allegedly forged her signature to take a Rs. 4.5 crore loan, but she fought back with legal action.

Virender Sehwag’s recent actions, like sharing Diwali photos with his sons but not Aarti, have fueled speculation. While neither has commented publicly, fans are surprised by the couple’s apparent distance.

Their relationship has been admired for years, and the news has left many shocked. Fans hope for clarity and peace for Sehwag and Aarti during this challenging time.