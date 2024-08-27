Visa applications in India surpasses pre-COVID rate

Hyderabad: Visa applications in India for outbound travel have surpassed the pre-COVID times in the first half of 2024. The year-over-year (YoY) growth rate observed between January to June 2024 is 13 percent, which is a two percent increase in the applications received in the same period in 2019.

According to VFS Global, a company that manages visa applications for 51 countries from India. Visa applications to move abroad are seeing a constant surge. In the first half of 2023, a growth rate of 11 percent was seen in the volume of visa applications.

“Outbound travel demand from India has remained robust and it was a matter of time before pre-pandemic levels were restored. India has been witnessing an extended travel season over the past two years and we are confident the momentum will last till the year-end. We remain committed to providing exceptional customer service through technology-led, seamless, highly secure and reliable solutions,” said Yummi Talwar, chief operating officer of VFS Global.

Talwar also pointed out applicants being cautious of counterfeit websites and fraudulent social media pages. He said that many pose as VFS Global and offer appointments in exchange for money.

“Appointments are free and are exclusively available through www.vfsglobal.com on a first-come, first-served basis. As a responsible service provider, we persist in raising awareness about this concern and encourage applicants to arrange their travel plans well in advance,” he said.

VFS Global also indicated an increased demand for premium services like Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD), which allows applicants to manage the full visa application submission from their homes or any preferred location, including biometric enrolment. This trend continues even after the pandemic restrictions are eased.

“The preference for personalized services like VAYD has increased among travelers post-pandemic due to health reasons. These offerings improve the visa application process by providing additional comfort and convenience. We anticipate a growing demand for these premium services that emphasize secure travel within this year as well,” added Talwar