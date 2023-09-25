Visa-free entry to US: Israel to join list of countries with the facility

Israel is likely to join the list of countries whose nationals enjoy visa-free entry to the United States (US). It is expected that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may ratify the move this week.

Once Israel joins the list, its citizens will be able to travel to the US without a visa, joining 40 other countries already benefiting from this privilege.

Why was this privilege not granted earlier?

The US had withheld visa-free entry for Israeli nationals due to concerns about the treatment of Palestinian Americans.

However, as Israel has taken steps to meet the necessary requirements for visa-free entry, it is now likely that the country will be added to the list.

Also Read Know country-wise Canadian Student Visa approval rate

Other countries with visa-free entry to US

Other countries that already enjoy visa-free entry to the US include nations mainly from Europe. Here is the full list:

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Brunei Chile Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United Kingdom

With Israel’s inclusion, the list will expand to 41 countries.