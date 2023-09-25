Visa-free entry to US: Israel to join list of countries with the facility

With Israel's inclusion, the list will expand to 41 countries.

Israel is likely to join the list of countries whose nationals enjoy visa-free entry to the United States (US). It is expected that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may ratify the move this week.

Once Israel joins the list, its citizens will be able to travel to the US without a visa, joining 40 other countries already benefiting from this privilege.

Why was this privilege not granted earlier?

The US had withheld visa-free entry for Israeli nationals due to concerns about the treatment of Palestinian Americans.

However, as Israel has taken steps to meet the necessary requirements for visa-free entry, it is now likely that the country will be added to the list.

Other countries with visa-free entry to US

Other countries that already enjoy visa-free entry to the US include nations mainly from Europe. Here is the full list:

  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brunei
  6. Chile
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hungary
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Italy
  19. Japan
  20. Latvia
  21. Liechtenstein
  22. Lithuania
  23. Luxembourg
  24. Malta
  25. Monaco
  26. Netherlands
  27. New Zealand
  28. Norway
  29. Poland
  30. Portugal
  31. San Marino
  32. Singapore
  33. Slovakia
  34. Slovenia
  35. South Korea
  36. Spain
  37. Sweden
  38. Switzerland
  39. Taiwan
  40. United Kingdom

