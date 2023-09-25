Know country-wise Canadian Student Visa approval rate

Indians seeking Canadian student visas find themselves in limbo due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. They are worried about their visa approval.

Even before the diplomatic tensions, students used to keep alternative options prepared that can be used in case of a student visa refusal.

Visa approval rate for India

According to an analysis conducted by the World of Statistics, the student visa approval rate for India is approximately 60 percent.

Canadian study permit approval rate:



🇯🇵 Japan → 99%

🇪🇸 Spain → 96%

🇮🇱 Israel → 93%

🇫🇷 France → 92%

🇲🇽 Mexico → 87%

🇵🇹 Portugal → 86%

🇨🇳 China → 84%

🇦🇺 Australia → 83%

🇧🇷 Brazil → 80%

🇦🇷 Argentina → 74%

🇷🇺 Russia → 67%

🇵🇭 Philippines → 64%

🇮🇳 India → 60%

🇶🇦 Qatar →… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) September 24, 2023

Although the visa approval rate is relatively lower when compared to other countries, Canada is known for its friendly immigration policies. It is easy for those who study in Canada for two years to become Permanent Residency holders.

Regarding the Canadian student visa approval rate, Japan tops the list with a 99 percent approval rate, while Afghanistan nationals have the lowest visa approval rate.

Canadian student visa under SDS

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) category is designed for international students planning to enroll in post-secondary designated learning institutions in the country.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) aims to process most SDS applications within 20 calendar days, provided all eligibility requirements are met.