Visakhapatnam Port Authority ranks third in country in cargo transportation

The Port Deputy Chairperson, Heads of Departments, Senior Officers and employees were informed about the progress made by the port.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th September 2023 8:40 am IST
First phase of Andhra's Ramayapatnam Port to be completed soon
Representative Image

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has ranked third in the country’s cargo transportation in a recent review conducted by the Ministery of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Peoples Career

The Secretary of the Central Ports, Shipping and Water Transport Department recently conducted a review of the performance of the ports from April to July of the financial year 2023.

VPA Chairman M Angamuthu praised the port on the achievement and suggested continuing this progress.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna to meet Chandrababu Naidu in jail

The Port Deputy Chairperson, Heads of Departments, Senior Officers and employees were informed about the progress made by the port.

The chairperson also congratulated the port partners (stevedores) who supported the port in achieving this feat.

The Union Ministry has been looking into some key aspects of the performance of major ports. The ministry considered factors like cargo volume, pre-berthing detention time, turnaround time, output per ship berth day, and idle time at berth.

Reportedly, VPA has shown progress in all these indices. Compared to last year, the port handled 33.14 million tonnes of cargo during the period, registering a growth of 3 per cent in cargo volume. 65 per cent increase in pre-berthing detention, 16 per cent increase in turnaround time, 14 per cent increase in output per ship berthing day and 4 per cent increase in idle time at berth.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th September 2023 8:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button