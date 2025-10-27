Vishakapatnam braces for Cyclone Montha, emergency teams on standby

Amravati: Ahead of Cyclone Montha, Visakhapatnam authorities in Andhra Pradesh are on high alert and have set up rehabilitation centres, quick response teams with heavy machinery, and activated 24×7 control rooms across the city to ensure swift emergency response.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said cyclonic storm Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning.

The Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation on X posted the response plan, confirming that the city will have –

55 Rehabilitation Centres across the city

20 Quick Response Teams (2 per zone) deployed with JCBs, tippers, tractors, tree cutters, and baling machines.

Control rooms are operational 24×7 until October 30 for coordination and support.

Machinery on standby:

29 JCBs

82 sprayers

64 fogging machines

26 power saws

2 Shaktiman vehicles

15 generators

108 satellite communication devices

The authorities have also issued a safety advisory, “Residents in low-lying and hilly areas — please stay alert, avoid trees, poles, hoardings & weak structures,” emphasizing cooperation from all citizens.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain advised people to stay indoors.

He said heavy to very heavy rains are likely today in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.