Vishal Dadlani joins protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s exit

Mumbai: Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, who has often used his public platform to speak on social and political issues, was back on the streets on Friday as he joined a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Visuals from the protest showed Vishal making his way through a packed crowd, with several people surrounding the singer and recording him on their phones. Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi were also among the prominent personalities who attended the demonstration.

The October 2 demonstration was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and raised questions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of internal disagreement over the process and maintained that decisions by the three-member commission were unanimous.

Vishal had made his stand clear even before arriving at Shivaji Park. In a video shared ahead of the protest, the singer confirmed that he would participate and urged others to turn up as well. He also turned the protest’s “Go Gyanu Go” slogan into a short song while calling for Kumar to step down.

This is not the first time Vishal has publicly backed protests or spoken out on contentious public issues. His appearance at Shivaji Park once again put the Bollywood singer-composer in the middle of a demonstration that drew thousands of participants and significant attention online.