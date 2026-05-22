Vishal Dadlani out of Indian Idol for supporting NEET students?

Mumbai: The internet has found its latest controversy, and this time Vishal Dadlani is at the centre of it.

A viral claim doing the rounds on social media suggests that the singer-composer and Indian Idol judge has allegedly been removed from the show after his recent remarks on the NEET paper leak controversy. The buzz began after users started connecting his political comments with his sudden absence/exit rumours from the reality show.

However, there is a big catch. Neither Vishal Dadlani nor the makers of Indian Idol have officially confirmed any such removal so far. SonyLIV’s official page for Indian Idol 16 still mentions Vishal Dadlani along with Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah as the judges of the season.

The speculation started after Dadlani publicly criticised the handling of the NEET-UG paper leak row and voiced support for students affected by the controversy. Soon after, several social media pages began claiming that his comments may have cost him his seat on the show.

For now, the internet remains divided. Some users believe this is a case of a celebrity facing consequences for speaking out, while others feel it is just another viral rumour built on timing and no solid confirmation.

Until an official statement comes from Vishal or the channel, the only confirmed part of the story is this: Vishal Dadlani spoke on NEET, the internet reacted, and now everyone is trying to connect the dots.