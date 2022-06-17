Vishal Dadlani stands for Indian Muslims, Shashi Tharoor applauds

Mumbai: Bollywood’s most renowned singer and composer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter recently to voice his support for the Muslims of India amid the ongoing Prophet remark row.

For the unversed, in the last week of May, BJP’s national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma had insulted Prophet Mohammad during a prime-time news show conducted by Times Now Group Editor Navika Kumar. Following this demonstrations and protests by Muslims in India erupted across the country. Many instances of anti-Muslim crime and violence against Muslims have been coming in since then.

Taking the matter into consideration, Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “I want to say this to Indian Muslims on behalf of a majority of Indian Hindus. You are seen & heard, loved & treasured. Your pain is our pain. Your patriotism is not in question, your identity is not a threat to India or to anyone else’s religion. We are one nation, one family.”

Within a few minutes, Vishal Dadlani’s comment has gone viral with many applauding him for his courage and bravery. Furthermore, Vishal Dadlani won politician Shashi Tharoor’s approval who replied, “Warmly echoed, @VishalDadlani– shabash for speaking for the vast silent majority!”

It is to be noted that, this is not the first time that Vishal Dadlani has stood up for the minorities and was also at the forefront during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and Delhi riots 2020.