Vishnu Manchu restores dad Mohan Babu’s 1st car Premier Padmini

Hyderabad: Well known actor and producer Vishnu Manchu, whose pan-Indian magnum opus ‘Kannappa’ completed one year recently, on Tuesday disclosed that he had now restored his dad, first car, a Premier Padmini, to its former glory and that the vehicle was now ready to hit the roads again.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a video of the car that had been restored, the actor wrote, “Some things are more than just machines. This vintage Premier Padmini was my dad’s first car — a memory that deserved to be brought back to life. After restoring it with a lot of love and attention to detail, it’s finally ready to hit the road again. A little piece of our family history, restored to its former glory. #premierpadmini #vintagecar #oldisgold.”

Only recently, the actor had celebrated his pan Indian film Kannappa’s completion of one year.

In June this year, the actor had written, “One year ago today, Kannappa found its way to all of you. Some films entertain. Some films change you. Kannappa did both for me.”

He went on to add, “It was a journey of faith, sacrifice, and belief. A journey that tested me in every possible way and gave me memories I will carry for a lifetime. To everyone who watched it in theatres, discovered it later on OTT, celebrated it, critiqued it, and kept talking about it… thank you. Your love has kept Kannappa alive far beyond its release. A year later, my heart is still full. Har Har Mahadev. #Kannappa #1YearOfKannappa #harharmahadev.”

For the unaware, ‘Kannappa’, which was directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, had Vishnu Manchu playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essayed the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commanded attention as Kirata. Prabhas played the role of Rudra in the film, which had Preity Mukhundan playing the role of Nemeli.