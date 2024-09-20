Vishnupriya is highest paid in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, check her fee

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is currently one of the most talked about shows among Telugu audience, thanks to its interesting lineup of contestants and unexpected twists. Just like every season of Bigg Boss across various languages, discussions about the contestants’ remunerations have become a major topic of interest.

Highest Paid Contestant Revealed

Initial reports suggested that Aditya Om was the highest paid contestant for this season. However, recent insider information has revealed that Vishnupriya Bhemineni has claimed the top spot as the highest paid participant of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Vishnupriya’s weekly remuneration is said to be Rs 5.5 lakh, with an additional 18% GST, bringing her total weekly earnings to approximately Rs 6.49 lakh.

Aditya Om’s Earnings

Aditya Om, while not the highest paid, still commands a notable salary of Rs 5 lakh per week, placing him in the second-highest position among the contestants.

Vishnupriya’s Popularity and Controversy

Vishnupriya is one of the most talked-about contestants of this season. Her popularity has led to accusations of favoritism by the show’s makers, and many predictions suggest she could be a strong contender for the trophy this year.

Who is Vishnupriya?

Vishnupriya Bhemineni first gained prominence as the host of the popular show Pove Pora. She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with Mayukham in 2005. Vishnupriya has also been seen in the popular TV show Dayaa, directed by Pavan Sadineni.

Do you want her to win Bigg Boss Telugu 8? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.