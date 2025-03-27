Visit Telangana’s ‘Niagara Falls’, just 5 hours from Hyderabad

Telangana is home to many breathtaking natural wonders, from Ananthagiri Hills and Pakhal Lake to Tadvai Forests and Laknavaram Lake. Known for its rich landscapes and scenic getaways, the state offers travellers a mix of adventure and tranquillity. So, it comes as no surprise that Telangana has its very own Niagara Falls—Bogatha Waterfalls.

Tucked away in the dense forests of Mulugu district, Bogatha is one of the most stunning waterfalls in the region. With its wide, cascading waters and raw, untouched charm, this gem is a paradise for nature lovers.

Why is it called Telangana’s Niagara?

Bogatha Waterfall is the second-biggest waterfall in the state and presents a splendid spectacle of falling waters and rich landscapes, earning its comparison to the world-famous Niagara Falls. During the monsoon, the gushing waters create a mesmerizing curtain-like effect, making it a mesmerizing sight. The roar of the falls, the misty air and the lush green surroundings make it a paradise for photographers as well.

The waterfall is also home to some very beautiful birds like Kingfishers, Drongos, Eagle-owl, Lapwing, Purple sunbird, Malabar whistling Thrush, Ashy Prinia, Woodpecker, Eagles, and river fowls, adding to its charm.

Nearby attractions

After immersing themselves in this natural wonder, travellers can also explore these nearby gems:

1. Kondeti View Point- A scenic viewpoint offering panoramic views of the lush forests and hills surrounding the Mulugu district. It is 27 km away from the waterfall.

2. Laknavaram Lake- Located 90 km from Bogatha, this lake is known for its suspension bridge, boating activities and serene island-like formations.

3. Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary- One of Telangana’s oldest wildlife sanctuaries, home to diverse flora and fauna including deers, leopards and sloth bears.

4. Damaravai Dolmens- Ancient megalithic burial structures that date back thousands of years, offering a glimpse into prehistoric civilizations.

How to reach Bogatha Waterfall

The waterfall is located near the Cheekupally village in Mulugu district, about 300 km from Hyderabad. It takes around 5 hour drive to reach the fall, making it a perfect weekend getaway for Hyderabadis.

The most convenient and scenic way to reach Bogatha is by car or bike. From Hyderabad, take the NH163 highway towards Warangal, continue to Mulugu and then head towards Eturnagaram. From there, Cheekupall Village is just a short drive away.

As a motor road is not available, the last stretch to the waterfall requires a 2 km trek through a forest trail. The walk is relatively easy and adds to the adventure, offering beautiful views along the way.

