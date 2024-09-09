Visit these unknown hills near Hyderabad for perfect getaway

If you’re a Hyderabadi yearning for a refreshing escape from the city to unwind and reconnect with nature, Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh is your ideal destination. Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, this serene village offers an inviting retreat into nature’s lap.

Located roughly about 430 kilometers away from Hyderabad, Maredumilli’s charm lies in its unspoiled beauty and tranquil environment. Surrounded by dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and lush greenery, it provides a perfect contrast to the urban sprawl of Hyderabad.

What to do at Maredumilli?

Marvel at the waterfalls

The village is known for its picturesque landscapes and hilly terrains, including the stunning Jalatarangini Waterfalls and Swarnadhara Waterfalls. These natural wonders are especially captivating in monsoon when they flow vigorously, creating breathtaking vistas perfect for nature and Instagram enthusiasts, alike.

Camping and Trekking

(Image Source: AP Tourism Website)

For adventurers, Maredumilli offers various trekking trails through dense forests, perfect for exploring the rich biodiversity and spotting wildlife. Camping in the riverside is also a popular activity, allowing visitors to sleep under the stars and wake up to the sounds of nature.

Soak in the stunning viewpoints

Adding to Maredumilli’s allure are its breathtaking viewpoints. The Manyam Viewpoint offers panoramic vistas of rolling hills and dense forests, making it an ideal spot for sunrise and sunset enthusiasts. The expansive views allow visitors to truly appreciate the grandeur of the Eastern Ghats. Nearby, the Sokuleru Viewpoint provides a mesmerizing overlook of the Sokuleru River meandering through verdant valleys. These spots are perfect for photography, meditation, or simply soaking in the tranquility of nature.

Experience the tribal culture

In addition to its natural allure, Maredumilli allows visitors to experience the rich tribal culture of the region. The local tribal communities offer a glimpse into their traditional way of life, adding a cultural dimension to the getaway. From sampling Bamboo Chicken—a local delicacy—to exploring eco-tourism initiatives, it provides a unique and enriching experience.

The road trip from Hyderabad to Maredumilli is scenic, with well-connected roads and a peaceful environment waiting at the destination, adding to the charm of the journey.

With its unspoiled natural beauty and serene vibe, Maredumilli is a destination waiting to be explored. For those looking to unwind, this quiet haven is a true sanctuary.