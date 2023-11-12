Visual Highlights: ICC World Cup 2023 – Australia vs Bangladesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 12th November 2023 10:30 am IST
Pune: Australian batters Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith walk off the field after their win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Pune, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Pune: Australian batters Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith run between wickets during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Pune, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Pune: Australias Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Pune: Bangladeshs Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Pune: Bangladeshs captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Pune: Australian batters Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith exchange greetings after their win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Pune, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Pune: Australian batter Mitchell Marsh being greeted by Bangladesh players after their win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Pune, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 12th November 2023 10:30 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button