Visual Highlights: ICC World Cup 2023 - India vs Netherlands
Bengaluru: Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates hios team's victory over Netherlands during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Bengaluru: India’s captain Rohit Sharma bowls during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Bengaluru: India’s Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Netherlands’ Scott Edwards during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Indian players celebrate after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match over Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Bengaluru: India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Bengaluru: India’s Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Indian fans during the toss before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

