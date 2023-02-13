Visually impaired girl stabbed to death in Andhra’s Guntur

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, a visually impaired 17-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a rowdy sheeter in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday.

The incident occurred at Tadepalli, in a locality near the official residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The accused, identified as Raju, had misbehaved with the girl on Sunday and when the girl complained about this to her parents, they along with some locals pulled him up.

Angry over this, Raju hatched a plan to take revenge.

On Monday, when the girl was alone in her house, the accused barged in and attacked her with a knife. Hearing the victim’s cries, neighbours rushed to her house. The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to the Vijayawada government hospital but succumbed on the way.

Raju, who escaped after killing the girl, has reportedly surrendered before police. The accused has a criminal record and was suspected to be high on ganja at the time of attack.

The victim’s family demanded that the police take strong action against Raju. Some locals alleged that the police failed to check the illegal activities of the criminal elements in the area.