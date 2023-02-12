People watching bureaucrats behaving like YSRCP workers: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Actor politician Pawan Kalyan on Sunday asked bureaucrats in Andhra Pradesh to take seriously the comments made by former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopal Gowda on the YSR Congress Party’s “unruly governance”.

The Jana Sena leader tweeted that people are watching the bureaucrats behaving like workers of the ruling party.

“People at the highest level are very closely watching each and every bureaucrat who’s behaving like a YCP Karyakartha,” he said.

“Karma is the universal law of cause and effect. You reap what you sow. Hope every bureaucrat who’s blindly supporting the YCP would understand the concept called karma,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.

He also shared a video of Justice Gopal Gowda’s comments about violation of rule of law in the state.

Referring to the land pooling for Amaravati, the retired Supreme Court judge stated that there was breach of contract entered with the farmers of Amaravati for development of the state capitall.

Justice Gowsa had also stated that there was denial of fundamental rights in the case of Amaravati farmers protesting against the move to shift the capital. As many as 307 cases were foisted against farmers in an arbitrary exercise of power. He also mentioned brazen loot of natural resources and the curbs on activities of opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has greeted former Supreme Court judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer on his appointment as the new Governor of the state.

The Jana Sena leader noted that Justice Nazeer delivered several crucial judgments as a Supreme Court judge and brought honour to the position of judge by delivering unbiased judgments with the principles of framework of the Constitution.

“I hope that Justice Abdul Nazeer who had observed the present Indian society from the position of justice may be well aware of the situations prevailing in Andhra Pradesh. I wish he would instil the Constitution’s spirit in the State with his vast experience as a judicial expert,” Pawan Kalyan said in a statement.