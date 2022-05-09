Vivek Agnihotri calls Akshay Kumar’s praise for The Kashmir Files ‘fake’

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in his interview questioned actor Akshay Kumar’s praise for the former’s recent movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, calling it a ‘forced’ and not a genuine one.

The Kashmir Files is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, and stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Rawal, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The movie, which has taken the country by storm, has been receiving applause from several fans and Bollywood actors alike.

In his recent conversation with VJ Raunac, Vivek was asked for his response to Akshay Kumar’s praise. To this the filmmaker replied, “Ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawaal puchenge. The Kashmir Files chali aur aapki film nahi chali. Kya bol sakte hai? Woh toh hum ek function mein the Bhopal mein toh bolna pad gaya.” (He had to praise the film, what can a person reply when asked before a 100 people. My film was a hit and his film wasn’t, what could he have said? The praise was forced, since we were attending an event in Bhopal.)

He further added that it was merely orchestrated for the stage and was not genuine.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar while attending an event with Vivek Agnihotri in Bhopal, had spoken highly of the film and applauded its success. He had called the film a huge wave that shook the entire country while acknowledging that it sabotaged his own movie, Bachchhan Pandey. Later Vivek Agnihotri also took to twitter to thank Akshay Kumar for his words.

‘The Kashmir Files’ was released a week before Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Pandey which caused the latter to be a box office flop.