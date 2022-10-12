Vivek Agnihotri slams Aamir Khan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Mumbai: After facing backlash over his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, superstar Aamir Khan has once again found himself at the receiving end of social media trolls. This time he is receiving flak online for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his latest commercial with actress Kiara Advani.

The commercial is for AU Small Finance Bank. It shows Aamir and Kiara as newlyweds trying to change traditions as the groom, Aamir, movies to the bride, Kiara’s house after their wedding to take care of her ailing father. Based on the theme of changing traditions, Aamir and Kiara question banking traditions with their advertisement.

However, the particular advertisement did not go down well with a section of social media users. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, too, slammed the ad. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think@aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots(they do nonsense like these and then say Hindus are trolling).”

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

Many even claimed on Twitter that they were closing their accounts at the bank in protest.

During the release of Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in August, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up his controversial “India’s growing intolerance” statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir said in an interview, “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will”. His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users put up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan. The Trolls also dug up when Aamir met Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan while he was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha there. Netizens were unhappy with the meeting as happened in the backdrop of Turkey’s increasing anti-India and pro-Pakistan stand.

Aamir literally requested people to watch his film after he received flak. “That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts, they believe that… And that’s quite untrue. I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films,” Aamir had said.