Vivek Oberoi reveals terrifying near-death accident on the set of road

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has shared a shocking memory from the sets of his 2002 thriller Road, calling it one of the closest brushes with death he has ever experienced.

The actor recalled that the team was travelling from Bikaner to Jaisalmer for a shoot when the accident happened. It was late at night, and visibility on the desert route was extremely poor. Vivek said he kept requesting the driver to slow down, but moments later, the car crashed into a camel cart carrying long metal rods.

Vivek was reclining in the front seat when the rods smashed through the windshield. He said that if he had been sitting upright, the rods would have gone straight into his body. The crew rushed to help, but he was unable to move until the rods were removed. Miraculously, he escaped without a single injury.

The incident left a deep impact on the actor. Since then, he says he avoids travelling in similar conditions and no longer sits in the front seat during risky night drives.

Road, directed by Rajat Mukherjee, starred Vivek Oberoi alongside Antara Mali and Manoj Bajpayee. Known for its edgy storyline and desert backdrop, the film remains memorable for viewers though for Oberoi, it also carries a real-life scare that he will never forget.