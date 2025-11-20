Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is currently in headlines and no, not for a comeback film, but for his recent Instagram post that has irked Pakistani fans.

The actor shared a video of himself inside his car, passionately lip-syncing to Tere Liye, the 2010 romantic hit from his film Prince. Calling the song “magic”, Vivek invited fans to create their own versions and even tagged the film’s producer, music director, lyricist and co-singer Shreya Ghoshal.

But there was one major miss.

Despite the track being a duet between Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal, and despite Vivek Oberoi lip-syncing only to Atif’s vocals, he skipped mentioning the Pakistani singer altogether. The caption credited Shreya Ghoshal as the only singer, prompting fans to call out the deliberate omission.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments, accusing Vivek of disrespecting Atif. Pakistani fans especially slammed him, saying he enjoyed the vocals but refused to acknowledge the voice behind them. Meanwhile, a few others came to his defence, stating that Pakistani accounts remain blocked on Indian platforms, especially after political tensions escalated post the Pahalgam attack earlier this year.

However, angry fans argued that the actor could have simply written Atif Aslam’s name without tagging him.

This controversy comes amid the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan that escalated after the Pahalgam attack earlier this year. Following the incident, several digital restrictions were imposed, resulting in Pakistani artists’ social media profiles being blocked in India. Many singers, actors and even entertainment YouTube channels from Pakistan are currently inaccessible to Indian users,