Viveka murder case: CBI presents YS Sharmila as ‘secret witness’

Y S Sharmila, CBI’s ‘secret witness’ in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, confirmed that the two families – hers and YS Avinash Reddy’s – have troubles between them.

Sharmila, who is the chief of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) and the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told CBI that Vivekananda did not approve Avinash Reddy contesting elections.

“Two months before his murder, Vivekananda came to my residence and insisted I contest the MP seat of Kadapa. Initially, I did not agree as after my father’s death (former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy) in 2009 I mostly campaigned for my brother,” Sharmila said in her statement.

“However, Vivekananda was not ready to listen to a ‘No’ from me. He kept insisting I accept his offer. Ultimately, I gave in and said ok,” the statement further said.

When asked what was the reason behind his insistence, Sharmila’s said that Vivekananda was allegedly cheated by his close aides, including YS Avinash Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy and a right-hand man, whose identity Sharmila is unaware of.

“Vivekananda Reddy had lost the 2017 assembly elections. When he realised that my brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was planning to give the Kadapa ticket to YS Avinash, he thought he might not be given a ticket to contest elections,” Sharmila told in her statement.

According to Sharmila’s statement, one of her forefathers had two wives. YS Avinash Reddy comes from one of them.

Avinash Reddy’s direct cousin Bharati is the wife of Andhra CM. Bharati is also the sister of Bhaskar Reddy.

Sharmila told CBI that the motive behind Vivekananda Reddy’s murder is political and ruled out any personal enmity.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was hacked to death on March 15, 2019, while campaigning for polls. CBI has listed Avinash Reddy as the prime accused in the case.