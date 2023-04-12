Vizag zoo unveils 10 battery-operated vehicles for visitors to hire

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2023 10:18 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag Zoo) on Wednesday unveiled 10 battery-operated vehicles for hire, to enable visitors to explore the zoo with ease, curator in-charge G Mangamma said.

Inaugurated by Chief Conservator of Forests Srikantha Natha Reddy, the e-vehicles will usher in an eco-friendly mode of transportation for visitors to explore the zoo in a sustainable manner, eliminating the need to combust fossil fuels.

“The introduction of battery vehicles is another step in this direction, and we are confident that it will make a significant difference in reducing the carbon emissions of the park,” Reddy said in a statement issued by the zoo.

Equipped to carry up to 10 people, the battery operated vehicles can help visitors avoid walking long distances. The vehicles can be hired at the main entrance or at the Sagar beach road gate.

