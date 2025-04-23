‘Vote against AIMIM’: Cases filed over illegal posters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of MLC elections, cases have been registered against individuals who installed unauthorised banners across Hyderabad, urging corporators and ex-officio members to vote against the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The banners, seen in various parts of the city, specifically called upon GHMC corporators and ex-officio members, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the Hyderabad district, to oppose the AIMIM candidate contesting from the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ Constituency.

The matter has been formally reported to the Election Commission of India (ECI), confirmed GHMC additional commissioner, Anuraag Jayanti at a press conference held at the GHMC head office on April 22.

Jayanti stated that complaints were received regarding the banners, which allegedly claimed to represent Hindu voters while urging them to vote against the AIMIM. All such banners have since been removed.

He reiterated that putting up banners without prior permission is a violation of ECI guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct. He added that political parties and candidates must seek approval for any election-related publicity material, and any content deemed offensive will not be tolerated.

MLC polls

The election for the lone Hyderabad Local Authorities’ MLC seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.57 percent by 4 pm on Wednesday, April 23. Of the 112 eligible voters, 88 cast their votes at two polling booths set up at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters.

Among the voters, 31 were ex-officio members include MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of whom 22 voted. Out of 81 GHMC corporators, 66 turned up to cast their votes.

The contest was primarily between AIMIM’s candidate Mirza Riaz ul Hassan and BJP’s N Gautam Rao.

Counting of votes will take place on Friday, April 25.











