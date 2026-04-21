Vote for DMK-led alliance in TN Assembly polls: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, April 20, appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to cast their votes in favour of Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK alliance in the April 23 Assembly election.

The Hyderabad MP in a video message, posted on ‘X’ said “On behalf of AIMIM party, I am requesting the voters of Tamil Nadu to cast their precious votes in favour of Stalin-led DMK alliance”.

Main Tamil Nadu ke tamaam voters se guzarish karta hoo'n ke wo 23 April ko DMK alliance ke tamaam Ummeedwaaro'n ko apna qeemati vote dekar kaamyab karein. @mkstalin @KanimozhiDMK pic.twitter.com/WReaj9TQcK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 20, 2026

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi said he hopes and expects that Stalin will come back to power through the support of the people.

He further said the AIMIM has already announced its support to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

“I request all voters of Tamil Nadu to cast their precious vote on April 23rd and make all DMK (@arivalayam) alliance candidates victorious,” he said.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes set for May 4.