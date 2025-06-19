Voter ID cards to be delivered within 15 days, says EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced a new initiative to speed up the delivery of voter identity cards, reducing the wait time to just 15 days from the earlier period of over a month.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the EC said it has implemented a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring timely delivery of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC). This change will apply to both new voters and those requesting changes to their existing voter details.

As part of the upgrade, the EC has launched a real-time tracking system that allows voters to monitor the status of their EPIC from the moment it is generated by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to its final delivery through the Department of Posts (DoP).

Voters will also receive SMS alerts at every stage, keeping them informed throughout the process.

To support this initiative, the Election Commission has introduced a dedicated IT module on its ECINet platform, enabling seamless coordination between officials and faster processing of voter ID requests.

The EC’s move aims to enhance voter convenience and strengthen transparency in the electoral system.