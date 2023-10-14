‘Vow at Bhagyalakshmi not to…’: Revanth challenges KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy asked BRS party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and BRS working president and minister for IT, K T Rama Rao to come to Bhagyalakshmi temple and swear that they would not distribute money and liquor to voters in upcoming elections.

“Both of you should come to Yadagirigutta temple or Bhagyalakshmi temple and take a vow that you would not distribute liquor and money. I will also come with all my party workers and swear,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress is planning to contest from all 119 seats in Telangana elections.

“BRS will win 25, BJP 5 and AIMIM 6 seats. The remaining the Congress will win. I invite you all to L B Stadium to come to attend the swearing ceremony of CM and Ministers,” he said.