VP Jagdeep Dhankar to visit Hyderabad on Dec 27

State chief secretary (CS) Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with officials of various departments to assess the security arrangements and the bandobast required for the VP's visit.

Jagdeep Dhankar, India's 16th Vice President

Hyderabad: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dahnkar will visit the city on December 27 for the first time after he got elected in 2022.

Along with bandobast, a police band will also be present keeping in mind that it’s Dhankar’s first visit to the city, a press release informed.

The CS also asked officials to follow all regulations- traffic and security in accordance with the Blue Book to ensure that the visit takes place in a smooth manner.

