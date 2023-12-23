VP Jagdeep Dhankar to visit Hyderabad on Dec 27

Hyderabad: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dahnkar will visit the city on December 27 for the first time after he got elected in 2022.

State chief secretary (CS) Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with officials of various departments to assess the security arrangements and the bandobast required for the VP’s visit.

Also Read President’s winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad concludes

Along with bandobast, a police band will also be present keeping in mind that it’s Dhankar’s first visit to the city, a press release informed.

The CS also asked officials to follow all regulations- traffic and security in accordance with the Blue Book to ensure that the visit takes place in a smooth manner.