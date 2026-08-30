Wadi-e-Mustafa residents feud after pooling funds for civic work

Hyderabad: Residents of Wadi-e-Mustafa, who were allegedly forced to pool money from their own pockets to carry out essential works, landed in a dispute that recently resulted in a police case.

According to residents, each household contributed around Rs 15,000 for the construction of a drainage/mainline and other basic works in the locality.

The situation, however, led to a dispute when some locals allegedly demanded that each household pay an additional Rs. 2,000, claiming that the road was being laid in front of their houses. Residents said they were already bearing the cost of the work themselves and failed to understand the demand for additional money.

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One of the residents, Asiya Begum, alleged that she and her family were abused and assaulted during the dispute. She claimed that she, her husband, and children were subjected to physical assault. She alleged that her child, who had recently undergone an operation, was beaten.

She further alleged that she was repeatedly abused over the issue of water flow and drainage and was pressured to pay money. She maintained that the road and drainage work was being undertaken with contributions collected from residents and was not being executed with government funds.

Following the incident, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Residents have urged the civic authorities to address the long-standing lack of basic amenities in Wadi-e-Mustafa so that people are not forced to spend their own money on essential infrastructure.