Wagner chief Prigozhin buried privately in St Petersburg

Russia's TASS news agency, citing sources, reported that in accordance with the wishes of Prigozhin's family, only his family members and close friends were invited to the funeral.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 7:40 am IST
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin- IANS

St. Petersburg: Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, was buried in private in his native Russian city St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin’s press service said in a post on Telegram that the burial ceremony took place on Tuesday in a closed format, and those who wish to pay respect to him may visit the cemetery in St. Petersburg, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Wagner chief Prigozhin feared dead in plane crash

Russia’s TASS news agency, citing sources, reported that in accordance with the wishes of Prigozhin’s family, only his family members and close friends were invited to the funeral.

MS Education Academy

A Russian private jet crashed on August 23 in Russia’s Tver Region en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, killing all 10 passengers and crew members on board. Prigozhin and some senior members of Wagner were among the victims. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 7:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button