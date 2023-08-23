Wagner chief Prigozhin feared dead in plane crash

Published: 23rd August 2023 11:29 pm IST
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin- IANS

Moscow: Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who attempted an unsuccessful coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been reportedly killed in a plane crash in Russia’s Tver region.

Besides him, nine other people on board were also dead in the crash. Prigozhin was on the passenger list but it remains unclear if he was on board.

According to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, all 10 people — three crew members and seven passengers — on board the private Embraer Legacy jet were killed in the crash.

Russia’s state aviation agency Rosaviatsia said that an individual with Prigozhin’s name was one of the people on board.

Tver region Governor Igor Rudenya has taken “personal control” over the response to the plane crash, his press service told state media, adding that the plane was a civil aircraft, The Moscow Times reported.

