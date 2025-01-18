Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan project confirmed, check drama name

Islamabad: After days of swirling rumors and endless speculation, the big news is finally out! Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are teaming up for an exciting new project, and fans are thrilled. Green Entertainment has officially confirmed the drama, titled Mitti De Bawey, as per Pakistan’s leading magazine, Fuchsia.

The powerhouse script for Mitti De Bawey comes from renowned writer Faiza Iftikhar, the creative genius behind popular dramas like Prem Gali, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and Akbari Asghari. Adding to the excitement, the drama will be directed by Haissam Hussain, known for his exceptional work in Jo Bichar Gaye, Gentleman, and Bin Roye.

Produced by Multiverse Entertainment, the studio behind hits like Jindo, College Gate, and the currently viral Iqtidar, Mitti De Bawey is expected to be a game-changer.

With two of Pakistan’s biggest stars, Mahira and Wahaj, leading this much-anticipated drama, fans can barely keep calm. Social media is already buzzing with excitement as the pairing promises to be one for the ages.

We can’t wait to see this dynamic duo light up the screens together. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Mitti De Bawey!