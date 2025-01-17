Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan’s upcoming Pakistani drama details

Mumbai: About a year ago, Mahira Khan expressed her admiration for Wahaj Ali during an interview with a digital magazine. She shared, “I like Wahaj. I think he has this really old-school thing about him. So, I wanna work with him!” Ever since, fans of both stars have been eagerly anticipating a collaboration, and it seems their dream is finally coming true.

The internet is buzzing with reports of Mahira and Wahaj teaming up for a highly anticipated project. Fans can’t help but wonder: did this idea originate from Mahira’s interview, or was something already in the pipeline back then?

And now, more details about the project have begun to surface only fueling up the talks.

Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan drama details

The script is of Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan is penned by none other than Hashim Nadeem, the genius behind iconic dramas like Parizaad, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, and Jhok Sarkar. With his reputation for delivering unique and out-of-the-box stories, expectations are already sky-high.

Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

What’s more, the project is being directed by the visionary Haissam Hussain, known for his exceptional work in Gentleman, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Bin Roye. Fans can look forward to stunning visuals and impeccable storytelling.

To top it off, the drama is being produced by Nina Kashif, the powerhouse behind many of Mahira’s successful projects, in collaboration with Momina Duraid Productions. Their impressive track record, including hits like Humsafar, Vasl, and Mata-e-Jan, promises a production of the highest caliber.

A recent picture shared by Haissam Hussain has only fueled speculation, leaving fans buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await an official announcement.

With Mahira’s unforgettable performances in Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare and Wahaj’s stellar portrayals in Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, this pairing is bound to set screens ablaze. Stay tuned for more updates on this dream project!