Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s reported net worth: How rich are they?

Islamabad: Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali, two of Pakistan’s most loved and celebrated actors, are making headlines as 7th Sky Entertainment dropped exciting updates about their upcoming drama, Sunn Mere Dil. The production house, along with the lead actors, shared a sneak peek of the drama on Instagram, accompanied by the message:

“This year, discover a new meaning of love with 7th Sky Entertainment’s highly anticipated mega signature project Sunn Mere Dil. Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali will make you fall in love with their stellar performances. First look releasing on 12th September, 8:00 PM. Coming soon only on Geo Entertainment!”

Fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting the premiere date of this much-anticipated project, starring the dynamic duo. Meanwhile, as the actors are trending online, let’s have a look at their financial side and net worth.

Maya Ali’s Net Worth 2024

Maya Ali is regarded as one of the richest and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She gained immense popularity for her role as ‘Manahil Javed’ in the hit drama Mann Mayal. Beyond acting, Maya has ventured into the fashion industry with her successful clothing brand, MAYA Pret-A-Porter, which has become quite popular in Pakistan.

Maya is also a brand ambassador for several well-known brands, adding to her already impressive income. She has a reported net worth of approximately Rs. 125 crores. Maya Ali earns between Rs. 2.25 lakhs to 3 lakhs per episode for her work in TV dramas.

Wahaj Ali’s Net Worth 2024

Wahaj Ali, on the other hand, is a rising star in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. His performances in hit dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein have earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. Wahaj’s stunning acting skills and dashing looks have positioned him as one of the top stars in the industry.

His net worth is reported to be between Rs. 40 to 45 crores, and like Maya, he earns around Rs. 2.25 lakhs to 3 lakhs per episode. With his growing popularity, his net worth is expected to soar in the coming years.

Fans can’t wait to see Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali share the screen in Sunn Mere Dil. Will their performances live up to the hype? We’ll find out soon! The first look is set to release on September 12.