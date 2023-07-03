Wahaj Ali delivers another hit, know how much his new movie earned

Hyderabad: The film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, a collection of three short films that carries a mixed bag of genres was released on June 29, 2023. With a star-studded cast including the Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali, this film garnered significant attention and successfully captivated audiences worldwide.

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan Box Office Collection

Becoming the second biggest Pakistani opener film of 2023 worldwide, this movie amassed a gross collection of PKR 3.81 Crore worldwide, with a remarkable PKR 2.13 Crore originating from the domestic market and PKR 1.68 Crore from the overseas market according to lolscream.

As expected, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’s movie thrived at the domestic box office, as the third biggest opener of 2023 in Pakistan, just behind the Hollywood film FastX and the Lollywood film Money Back Guarantee. The film also made a solid impact in several regions as it enjoyed a wide release, screening across more than 250 cinema screens globally.

Released by Distribution Club in Pakistan and Hum Films Internationally, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is rated U and is playing in cinemas right now.

Currently running in theatres, the movie is expected to arrive on YouTube very soon for Indian fans.

With a talented ensemble cast, including Sheheryar Munawar, Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayyat, Ramsha Khan, Mawra Hocane, Babar Ali, and others, this anthology movie has solidified its position as one of the standout Pakistani films of 2023.