Wahaj Ali, Durefishan Saleem’s romantic shoot video goes viral

Islamabad: Wahaj Ali and Durefishan Saleem, two of the most popular and in-demand actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, have been winning hearts with their performances in hit dramas like Tere Bin and Ishq Murshid. Their immense talent have earned them a massive fan following, not just in Pakistan but also across the border in India.

Now, the two stars are coming together again, but this time not for a drama. Instead, they are collaborating for renowned fashion designer Maria B’s winter collection. Yes, you read that right!

Wahaj and Durefishan have teamed up for a romantic photoshoot for the designer’s latest collection, and the behind-the-scenes images and videos from the shoot have gone viral online. Fans can’t get enough of their chemistry as they pose in stunning winter outfits. Check out the viral images below!

On the Professional Front, Wahaj Ali is currently captivating audiences in Sunn Mere Dil, where he stars opposite Maya Ali. Meanwhile, Durefishan Saleem has an exciting new project in the works and will soon be seen opposite Feroze Khan in an upcoming drama.

Would you like to see this talented duo in a new drama serial? Comment your thoughts below.