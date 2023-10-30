Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir’s NEW project after Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actors Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir have risen to popularity across the globe after appearing in the hit TV series ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and their onscreen chemistry is praised by everyone. The onscreen couple has become the most sought-after actors of every director and fans love watching them together.

In the latest, as fans were sharing the clips of the actors from ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ on social media platforms, Abdullah Haris has come up with an awesome concept. He fulfilled the wishes of the fans and finally brought these trending actors on a board together. The director has brought Hania and Wahaj together in a song which is sung by popular Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani.

Yes, the song was released on the official YouTube channel of ‘Sufiscore’ and it has garnered lots of views within no time. The song was originally composed by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After watching the songs which feature Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir in lead roles, fans expressed their love for the duo. Netizens also praised Hadiqa Kiani for her voice and the song is trending among the fans of both the actors now.

Check out the reaction of fans and the video below.