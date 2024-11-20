Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali’s Pak drama Sunn Mere Dil gets NEW name

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, is currently one of the most talked-about serials among Lollywood fans. Written by renowned playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, the show has captured the attention of audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. The drama’s 13th episode is all set to air tonight.

Sunn Mere Dil story revolves around the one sided love tale of a rich business man Bilal Abdullah (played by Wahaj Ali), who falls in love with Sadaf Namdar (Played by Maya Ali) who is financially struggling in her life after father’s death and younger brother’s sickness.

Her brother gets diagnosed with leukemia (blood cancer) and requires an enormous sum of Rs 8 crore for treatment. This financial challenge has become the backbone of the story.

And now, the drama has earned a new names among fans like “8 Crore” and “Sunn Mere 8 Crore”. One Instagram blogger, Miss Malik, compiled how often the figure appears throughout the show. It’s no surprise that “8 Crore” has become the unspoken character of the drama, appearing in almost every scene.

Watch the viral video below.

What fans are saying.

More About Sunn Mere Dil

Sunn Mere Dil has become a sensation on YouTube, with over 200 million views and counting. This mega drama is produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and features a remarkable ensemble cast, including Hira Mani, Usama Khan and more. It is directed by Haseeb Hassan.

Are you excited for tonight’s episode?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Pakistani dramas and Lollywood gossips.